Lyric Theatre raising money for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during every performance of “A Christmas Carol” 

OKLAHOMA CITY – For the seventh year, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during every performance of “A Christmas Carol.”

“We are grateful to Lyric Theatre for continuing to help us provide nutritious food to Oklahomans living with hunger,“ said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Hunger does not take a holiday and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of both the Lyric and their audience.”

Cash donations will be collected at every performance through December 24.

Tickets for “A Christmas Carol,” presented by Devon Energy, are available online here or you can call the theatre’s box office at (405) 524-9312.

The theatre is located at 1725 NW 16th St. in Oklahoma City.