Man in custody following hours-long standoff in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Southwest 62nd and Douglas.

Police say they received information that there was a suspect, who had been involved in a shooting over the weekend, on the property of a nearby apartment.

Police got a warrant and attempted to make an arrest, but the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The police tactical team was called in to assist with the incident.

Authorities say the suspect gave himself up just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

There were no reports of any injuries.