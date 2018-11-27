Mid-Del Schools to host Teacher Recruiting Meet & Greet event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Mid-Del Schools will be hosting a Teacher Recruiting Meet & Greet event next week.

Prospective educators or education majors graduating in the fall of 2018 or spring of 2019 are encouraged to attend the event to meet with Mid-Del’s Superintendent of Schools, and network with elementary and secondary principals.

“Mid-Del is looking forward to meeting Oklahoma’s aspiring educators. We want an opportunity both to showcase the high standards of our district as well as get to know the students soon to enter the profession,” said Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Schools.

The event will be held at Soldier Creek Elementary located at 9021 S.E. 15th Street in Midwest City on December 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for the event, visit the district’s website here.

For more information, you can contact Dr. Jason Perez at 405-737-4461, ext. 1215 or email jperez@mid-del.net.