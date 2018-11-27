NASA to announce partnerships to send U.S. to the moon

WASHINGTON – Officials with NASA say the United States may return to the surface of the moon sooner than anyone expected.

On Tuesday, NASA announced that it has reached Moonpartnerships with American companies, which is the next to step to achieving human exploration of the moon and Mars.

“BREAKING: We are announcing new Moon partnerships with American companies at 2pm ET this Thursday. The U.S. is returning to the surface of the Moon, and we’re doing it sooner than you think!” Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator, posted on Twitter.