National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum to host groundbreaking for new outdoor experience

OKLAHOMA CITY – Children will soon have a new place to explore at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

On Tuesday, the Annie Oakley Society of the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced the groundbreaking for its new outdoor educational experience, Liichokoshkomo’!

Organizers say Liichokoshkomo’! will be an interactive, multi-cultural outdoor educational experience that combines science, technology, engineering, arts and math education with citizenship. Liichokoshkomo’! visitors will learn historic stories to portray important lessons and critical thinking skills.

“This is truly a wonderful day not only for the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, but also for every child who will be enriched by experiencing Liichokoshkomo’!,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “The educational experience we are building today will teach generations of children from throughout the world the important lessons inherent in the Western way of life.”

Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in early 2019, and should be complete by the spring of 2020.

“Liichokoshkomo’! will be a stunning natural outdoor environment dedicated to providing imaginative and interactive educational opportunities to complement the extensive narratives, resources, and programming at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum,” said Annie Oakley Society National Chair Cathy Keating. “The Outdoor Education Experience will be a wholly original, immersive experience that will complement the Museum’s mission and goals, serving as a natural extension of the Museum.”