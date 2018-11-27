× OG&E crews deploy to Illinois to assist with power restoration following massive blizzard

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 40 line crew members with OG&E deployed for Illinois to assist with power restoration following a massive blizzard that has left hundreds of thousands without power.

Early Tuesday morning, a contingent of 32 OG&E trucks and 36 line crew members, along with support personnel, left for Chicago.

Crews will arrive at the designated staging area by Tuesday evening and are scheduled to begin working on Wednesday.

OG&E mutual assistance crews are expected to remain on deployment for up to seven days.