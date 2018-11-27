× OG&E crews heading back home after conditions improve in Illinois

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than 12 hours after OG&E crews started heading for Illinois, officials say they turned around because they were no longer needed.

Early Tuesday morning, a contingent of 32 OG&E trucks, 36 line crew members and support personnel left for Schaumburg, Illinois.

Initially, crews expected to remain in Illinois for up to seven days.

By Tuesday afternoon, OG&E announced that crews were turning around in Missouri because they were no longer needed.

Commonwealth Edison Company says more local resources were made available in Illinois, and that just over 40,000 customers remain without power.