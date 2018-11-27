Oklahoma Air Force base opening first-of-its-kind Warrior Training Center

ALTUS, Okla. – Officials say an Oklahoma Air Force base will have the first-of-its-kind Warrior Training Center to train Airmen for high stress situations.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base will soon open the 97th Security Forces Squadron Warrior Training Center.

Officials say that U.S. Air Force Security Forces will be able to use the center to create a controlled training environment that focuses on core skill development in high stress situations.

Organizers say they will work through combatives and physical exercise scenarios to induce stress before moving to the ‘mini gun’ scenario. They say they will use that phase to teach, evaluate and reinforce the effects stress and heart rate have on decision making.