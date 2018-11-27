Oklahoma City police body camera video shows tense encounter with armed suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Chilling police body camera video gives a point-of-view look at an encounter with an armed suspect. His arrest was a team effort between Pottawatomie County deputies and Oklahoma City police in a very tense situation.

The suspect, identified as Jesse Rocha, was wanted for domestic assault out of Pottawatomie County. In the tense moments - police said he tried to continue to evade authorities by pointing a gun with a laser.

Rocha was not going down easily - making a run for it when he realized he was surrounded by law enforcement.

At that point, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined the manhunt, searching for Rocha from their helicopter.

Eventually, Rocha was found and arrested on numerous charges including pointing a firearm and the warrant out of Pottawatomie County for domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.