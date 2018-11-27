Oklahoma home a total loss after fire

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. – A home in northeast Oklahoma is a total loss following a fire.

Firefighters responded to the home in Collinsville near 5th Street and Main shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found the home to be engulfed in flames.

The man who lived in the home was able to make it out OK. No one else was inside.

The home is considered to be a total loss, fire officials told FOX 23.

Family members and the Red Cross responded to the scene to help the homeowner.

Crews believe the fire may have started in the garage or chimney, but the cause is still under investigation.