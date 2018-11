× Police investigating stabbing in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are on the scene of a stabbing near SW 44th and Walker Tuesday night.

Authorities received the call around 7:30 p.m. when a man walked into a Shell gas station with stab wounds.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police are attempting to work with the victim to get a suspect description.

There is no other information available at this time.