Repairs, clean-up underway after cemetery damaged

WAURIKA, Okla. – Clean up and repairs are underway after a man reportedly drove through part of a cemetery in Jefferson County.

The Waurika Cemetery is owned by the Waurika Cemetery Association. According to the Dudley Funeral Homes, which is owned by cemetery superintendent Patrick Dudley, the incident happened in late October.

Funeral home employee John Graham said weather has played a large role in the ongoing clean up efforts.

“When that happened, we had about probably 10 inches of rain in about two weeks. The cemetery was very wet,” he said. “This ground is still wet. It’s not dry, and it’s just still too wet to get any heavy equipment out here to fix them.”

Graham said several stones were run over.

“No stones were actually damaged. We did actually want to say that, but there are several that are actually pushed back into the ground and will have to be pulled up and then you’ll have to do the dirt work and then reset those stones,” he said.

The cost to fix the damages will likely cost thousands, he said.

“He may have thought it was a road but it still needs to be taken care of,” Graham told News 4.

The Waurika Police Department confirms as of Tuesday, no one has been arrested or charged. They are working with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.