Report: Oklahoma ranks in Top 20 of Most Charitable States in America

OKLAHOMA – ‘Tis the season for giving!

On Tuesday, WalletHub released its list of 2018’s Most Charitable States.

WalletHub determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 18 key indicators of charitable behavior. Their data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.

As for the Sooner State, Oklahoma ranks in the Top 20 of Most Charitable States, ending in a tie with New Jersey. Oklahoma also ranked in the Top 5 of the report for states with the highest percentage of population collecting/distributing food.

Top 20 Most Charitable

Minnesota Utah New York Maryland Connecticut Virginia Georgia Washington New Hampshire Wisconsin Pennsylvania Wyoming Ohio Maine Colorado Illinois Oregon New Jersey and Oklahoma (Tie between OK and NJ) Kansas

Top 5 Lease Charitable: