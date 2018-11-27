Report: Oklahoma ranks in Top 20 of Most Charitable States in America

OKLAHOMA – ‘Tis the season for giving!

On Tuesday, WalletHub released its list of 2018’s Most Charitable States.

WalletHub determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 18 key indicators of charitable behavior. Their data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.

As for the Sooner State, Oklahoma ranks in the Top 20 of Most Charitable States, ending in a tie with New Jersey. Oklahoma also ranked in the Top 5 of the report for states with the highest percentage of population collecting/distributing food.

Source: WalletHub
Top 20 Most Charitable 
  1. Minnesota
  2. Utah
  3. New York
  4. Maryland
  5. Connecticut
  6. Virginia
  7. Georgia
  8. Washington
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Pennsylvania
  12. Wyoming
  13. Ohio
  14. Maine
  15. Colorado
  16. Illinois
  17. Oregon
  18. New Jersey and Oklahoma
  20. Kansas

Top 5 Lease Charitable:

  1. Nevada
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Arizona
  4. Louisiana
  5. Hawaii