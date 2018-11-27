‘Tis the season! Dozens of holiday events happening across Chickasaw Country

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holiday season is upon us and there are several events happening across Chickasaw Country’s 13-county region.
From the Ardmore Festival of Lights to Christmas on Main Street in Blanchard, you can find many Christmas-themed celebrations happening throughout November and December.
“Chickasaw Country is a great option for holiday breaks, long weekends or to entertain out-of-town guests,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “You can reach many destinations within a short drive and experience the joy of the season in areas rich with beauty and Native American culture. With nearly 40 different celebrations, and additional holiday shopping markets, there is truly something for every member of the family in Chickasaw Country.”
Below is a list of holiday activities taking place in Chickasaw Country by city.
Ada
- McSwain Theater – Christmas-themed movies Thursdays through Dec. 20
- Trail of Lights in Wintersmith Park – Now through Dec. 31
- A Tuna Christmas – Now through Dec. 1
- Christmas at the Farm – Nov. 30
- The Nutcracker Act II with Classical Favorites – Dec. 1
- Holiday Market – Dec. 1
- Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights – Dec. 6
Ardmore
- Ardmore Festival of Lights – Now through Dec. 30
- Santa’s Workshop – Nov. 30
- Jolly Trolley – Dec. 3 – Dec. 6
- Night on the Polar Express – Dec. 7
- Breakfast with Santa & Candy Cane Scramble – Dec. 8
- Christmas Buffet and Festivities at Lake Murray State Park – Dec. 25
Blanchard
- Christmas on Main – Dec. 15
Chickasha
- Chickasha Festival of Lights – Now through Dec. 31
- Chickasha Christmas Parade – Dec. 6
Davis
- Christmas in Davis – Dec. 6
Duncan
- Duncan Christmas Parade – Dec. 1
Lindsay
- Lindsay Christmas Parade – Dec. 1
- Christmas at the Mansion – Dec. 2
- Christmas in the Park – Dec. 8
Newcastle
- Breakfast with Santa – Dec. 15
Pauls Valley
- Parade of Lights – Dec. 3
- December in Pauls Valley – Dec. 3
- Pauls Valley Ice Skating – Now through Jan. 3
Purcell
- 2nd Annual Tacky Sweater Run – Dec. 1
- 12th Annual Lights from the Heart – Now through Dec. 31
- Christmas in the Heartland Parade – Dec. 6
Sulphur
- A Festival of Trees – Now through Dec. 31
- Chickasaw Cultural Center Children’s Holiday Movie Special – Dec. 1 – Dec. 29
- Candlelight Tour at Chickasaw National Recreation Area – Dec. 7 – Dec. 8
- Classic Christmas at The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa – Dec. 7 – Dec. 22
- Christmas Celebration and Holiday Art Market – Dec. 8
Tishomingo
- Christmas Progressive Dinner – Dec. 1
- Christmas Tree Lighting & Living Windows Walk – Dec. 5
- Johnston County Christmas Parade – Dec. 15
Chickasaw Country, nestled in south-central Oklahoma, is a regional tourism organization representing 13 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Chickasaw Country includes 7,648 square miles, 11 percent of Oklahoma’s total 68,597 square miles.