‘Tis the season! Dozens of holiday events happening across Chickasaw Country

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holiday season is upon us and there are several events happening across Chickasaw Country’s 13-county region.

From the Ardmore Festival of Lights to Christmas on Main Street in Blanchard, you can find many Christmas-themed celebrations happening throughout November and December.

“Chickasaw Country is a great option for holiday breaks, long weekends or to entertain out-of-town guests,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism for the Chickasaw Nation. “You can reach many destinations within a short drive and experience the joy of the season in areas rich with beauty and Native American culture. With nearly 40 different celebrations, and additional holiday shopping markets, there is truly something for every member of the family in Chickasaw Country.”

Below is a list of holiday activities taking place in Chickasaw Country by city.

Ada

Ardmore

Blanchard

Christmas on Main – Dec. 15

Chickasha

Davis

Christmas in Davis – Dec. 6

Duncan

Duncan Christmas Parade – Dec. 1

Lindsay

Newcastle

Breakfast with Santa – Dec. 15

Pauls Valley

Purcell

Sulphur

Tishomingo

Chickasaw Country, nestled in south-central Oklahoma, is a regional tourism organization representing 13 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. Chickasaw Country includes 7,648 square miles, 11 percent of Oklahoma’s total 68,597 square miles.