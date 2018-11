× Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man.

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for Darrell Wayne Ishcomer, who is described as a white male last seen wearing dark clothing.

His last known location is in Tulsa on Monday around 5:15 near S Sheridan Rd and Broken Arrow Expressway.

Police say before he left, he mentioned the casino and a Uhaul.

If you have any information, call police.