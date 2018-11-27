× Two charged in contraband smuggling scheme in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Two people have been arrested in connection with a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say it all began after employees became suspicious about packages received in the mail room of the detention center.

The scheme involved an individual mailing packages labeled as ‘legal mail’ to inmates. However, investigators learned that the packages actually contained multiple vacuum-sealed packages of tobacco, marijuana, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips.

Investigators ultimately served a search warrant at a home in Purcell and found packaging equipment consistent with the items mailed to inmates.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Benjamin Ross Forslund and 38-year-old Grace Elizabeth Hopkins.

Forslund has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of contraband in a penal institution. Hopkins was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.