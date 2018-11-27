× William Shatner to receive lifetime achievement award from National Reining Horse Association

OKLAHOMA CITY – NRHA member and one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, William Shatner, will be honored with the Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) during their Sliders’ Night Out event on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the State Fair Park’s Centennial Building.

“Shatner is a dedicated horseman and has been a high-level promoter and fundraiser for the sport of reining. He has won numerous world championships in several equine events,” said a NRHA spokesperson.

The lifetime achievement award is named after the legendary reining horse trainer known as the “father of reining”, Dale Wilkinson, the first inductee into the NRHA Hall of Fame and a founding member of the NRHA.

“The mission of the Reining Horse Foundation is caring for the reining community and honoring the sport’s legacy. In addition to perpetuating the sport’s history through the NRHA Hall of Fame, RHF funds the Dale Wilkinson Memorial Crisis Fund for reiners enduring hardships and provides scholarships and youth leadership development through the National Reining Horse Youth Association.”

Sliders’ Night Out is sponsored by Toyon Ranch owners John and Nancy Tague of Pilot Point, Texas.