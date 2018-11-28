20-year-old killed in head-on crash in Meeker

MEEKER, Okla. – Authorities say a 20-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Lincoln County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to an accident along U.S. 177, less than two miles south of Hwy 62, near Meeker.

Investigators say 20-year-old James Hunter, from Ardmore, was driving his 2004 Kia Optima when he crossed the center median, hitting a Chevy Impala driven by an 86-year-old McLoud man.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 86-year-old victim was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The trooper’s accident report states that alcohol may have played a role in the accident.