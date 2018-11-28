A homerun for Pay It 4Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - James Ready loves to help young people learn the game of baseball.

James works at The Swat Academy in northwest OKC. But it's not the baseball prowess of James Ready that has him the focus of Pay It Forward.

"When I was getting put in the ambulance, I saw James walk out,” Jesse Norman talking about the day his life almost ended.

Jesse had just picked up his sons Gavin and Braden from a basketball game. They we driving down Council.

"We left the game and I knew something was up,” Jesse said. “So, I told my oldest son Gavin give me the VA address so we could drive there. So, he put it in his phone and said, ‘it’s 25 minutes away dad.’ and I said that’s all right we're going to make it. We took off and we went down Council and I didn't make it a mile and a half, and I was blacking out. And I couldn't talk so we pulled over there in the swat academy. And I told Gavin call 911. I'm dying right here."

James came out of the Swat Academy, saw the situation and immediately took action to calm Jesse's sons.

James got them something to eat from Subway and kept them calm and reassured until family members could arrive.

That's why Jesse nominated James for Pay It 4Ward.

Matthew Conner from First Fidelity Bank took special interest in this Pay It 4Ward.

He explained why when he gave us the 400 dollars to pay forward to James.

“This story really hit home close to me,” Matthew told us. “I have some of my own medical problems in the past, heart related so the fear and anxiety Jesse was feeling that way I understand. The kindness that James showed Jesse and his kids was really fantastic."

When Jesse surprised James with the cash at The Swat Academy, he told James he was doing much better.

And then, with a lump in his throat Jesse said, "James in a time of need man thanks for stepping up for my children.”

James gave Jesse a hug and said, "Man I hope anybody would do what I did in your situation and I mean, I know where I’m putting this money is to the Angels Foundation- that’s where we donate it for kids that can't afford places like this so it’s going to be going to go right back to charity as well this because we got to give back."

James Ready hitting a homerun in the game of paying it forward.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.