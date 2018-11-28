Bags of powder, pills, presses found during raid of alleged pill mill new filings show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Newly filed court documents detail what investigators found while searching a north side building earlier this month, suspected of being an illegal pill manufacturing operation allegedly run by an Oklahoma City couple.

Search warrant affidavits filed this week in Oklahoma County court show police had been conducting surveillance on Scott Beal and an unmarked office building in the 300 block of W. Britton Rd. for several months, observing Beal and his wife, Tammie, at the building at different times of day and night.

However, the investigation came to a head on October 31 after police were called to NW 133rd and N. Rockwell for a reported shooting. According to police and court documents, Scott had been shot while inside his pickup truck and his wife had called 911.

According to police reports, Tammie Beal was on a video phone call with her husband when he was shot. At the scene, police found more than 6 pounds of hydrocodone pills and nearly $5,000 in cash in her car -- items police believe she removed from her husband's truck before police arrived, court documents said.

After the shooting, Scott was taken to the hospital and Tammie was arrested on several drug charges that night. However, the shooting led investigators to execute search warrants on the couple's northwest side home and office building on W. Britton Rd. in the early morning hours of November 2.

The property owner told News 4 the Beals said they were using the building as a recording studio. However, court filings show investigators found five pill presses, pill tumblers, 28 baggies of unknown pills and bags of unknown powders inside. Hazmat crews were called in as a precaution while serving the warrant.

"Found a large amount of equipment and things used for the manufacturing of certain drugs," said MSgt. Gary Knight earlier this month. "They did find an awful lot of things. It was a large haul, and the stuff that we want to get off the streets."

Court documents said among the items found at the Beal's home were several wire transfer receipts from Chinese pharmaceutical companies, totaling thousands of dollars.

Court documents also reveal police were tipped off about Scott in August, after someone told police he was selling large amounts of prescription pills, all while wearing an ankle monitor. Scott Beal was on probation for federal drug possession and firearms charges and supposedly working as a club promoter for his wife's company, Bealish Promotions.

Federal court records show Scott Beal's supervised release on the 2009 federal case was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Formal charges in the Oklahoma City case against the two have not been filed.