Boil Order remains in effect for City of Watonga

WATONGA, Okla. – A Boil Order issued for the City of Watonga will remain in effect until further notice, city officials say.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a utility crew hit and damaged a water line for the city.

Crews have made the necessary repairs and water utility is restored, however city officials say the boil order will remain in effect as water samples have been submitted to the Department of Environmental Quality for analysis.

When water service is restored, citizens are to boil, and allow to cool, all water to be used for drinking water until further notice.

Surrounding communities will assist with fire protection if needed.