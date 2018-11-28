Caught on camera: Trooper swerves to avoid head-on crash with semi-truck

ADA, Okla. – It was a close call for one Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper near Ada, and now officials are warning drivers to pay attention to traffic laws.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper David Hamilton was driving south of the junction of Hwy 59A and Hwy 3W near Ada when he was almost hit by a semi-truck.

Hamilton’s dashboard camera was rolling when a semi-truck was passing another vehicle in a non-passing zone, which forced the trooper to swerve onto the shoulder.

Hamilton says the driver was very apologetic, and was cited for driving left of center in a marked zone.

Officials say the video should serve as a warning to other drivers to pay attention to traffic laws, especially since there have been several fatalities in that area in the past 18 months.