× Cleveland County deputies track down suspect with the help of K-9

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Cleveland County deputies, including K-9 deputy Hevey helped apprehend a suspect in a vehicle theft this morning.

At 10:30 a.m., Master Sgt. Travis Shroyer and Hevey, along with other deputies assisted the Norman Police Department on a stolen vehicle recovery.

Norman Police had apprehended two male suspects, but one female was still at large.

Norman said the woman ran from the scene. They asked for Hevey’s assistance in tracking her.

Hevey tracked the woman through the woods, first finding a gray stocking cap then a blue purse before coming up behind a residence with an open shed.

Hevey found the woman hiding in a dog crate inside the shed.

Deputy Shroyer told her to show her hands and she was taken into custody by Deputy Mason Been without incident at 10:55 a.m.

The woman is now in Norman PD custody.

“We have learned that people will often surrender to a K-9 unit without incident,” said Sheriff Todd Gibson. “While our K-9s are a good resource, the real credit goes to the handlers, our deputies who go through extensive training and work with the dogs to make them an asset to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Gibson said whether a dog initiates a bite or not is often dependent on the level of training and quality of the handler.

“We have some very professional K-9 deputies,” Gibson said.