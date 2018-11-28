Couple to name baby after Baker Mayfield following viral tweet 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Cleveland Browns fan is celebrating more than just the team's win earlier this week!

Ryan Tramel and his wife, Krista, are expecting their bundle of joy to arrive in June.

The Browns' win on Sunday against the Bengals had Ryan so excited, he wanted to name their baby boy after the quarterback, and former University of Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

"I said, 'Krista, I'm just going to tweet this and if Baker retweets this, can we name our son Baker?'" Ryan told FOX 8.

"And I shook his hand," Krista said smiling.

My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid “Baker” that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it. Do it for the kids, literally 😂 #Baker @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/5QNHvpNzuo — Ryan Tramel (@RyanTramel) November 25, 2018

Ryan and Krista both grew up in Alabama and now live in Atlanta, but for Ryan, his love for the Browns runs deep.

"My mother was actually born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio," he said. "I've been a Cleveland Browns fan my entire life."

Ryan quickly became a fan of Baker Mayfield, too.

"I was like, 'this guy's awesome,'" he said.

And to the Tramel's surprise, so many people retweeted the post, it eventually got back to Baker himself!

I love it, can’t wait to see a picture of the little man https://t.co/TP0PQyOjxv — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 25, 2018

Ryan thanked all who congratulated them on Baby Baker, and say they're proud to be Cleveland Browns fans.