Couple to name baby after Baker Mayfield following viral tweet 

A Cleveland Browns fan is celebrating more than just the team's win earlier this week!

Ryan Tramel and his wife, Krista, are expecting their bundle of joy to arrive in June.

The Browns' win on Sunday against the Bengals had Ryan so excited, he wanted to name their baby boy after the quarterback, and former University of Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

"I said, 'Krista, I'm just going to tweet this and if Baker retweets this, can we name our son Baker?'" Ryan told FOX 8.

"And I shook his hand," Krista said smiling.

Ryan and Krista both grew up in Alabama and now live in Atlanta, but for Ryan, his love for the Browns runs deep.

"My mother was actually born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio," he said. "I've been a Cleveland Browns fan my entire life."

Ryan quickly became a fan of Baker Mayfield, too.

"I was like, 'this guy's awesome,'" he said.

And to the Tramel's surprise, so many people retweeted the post, it eventually got back to Baker himself!

Ryan thanked all who congratulated them on Baby Baker, and say they're proud to be Cleveland Browns fans.