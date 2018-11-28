Dell warns customers about ‘potential cybersecurity incident’

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Dell is alerting customers that a potential cybersecurity incident was detected, but they are not sure if customer information was removed from the network.

Dell announced that it detected and disrupted a potential cybersecurity incident on its network on Nov. 9. Officials say someone was attempting to extract customer information like names, email addresses and hashed passwords. Credit card and other sensitive customer information was not targeted, Dell said.

“Though it is possible some of this information was removed from Dell’s network, our investigations found no conclusive evidence that any was extracted,” a release from the company read.

Company officials say Dell currently has cybersecurity measures in place to limit the impact of any potential breach.

At this point, law enforcement officials are involved as an investigation into the incident continues.

“In this age of highly sophisticated information security threats, Dell is committed to doing all it can to protect customers’ information. This includes encouraging customers to change passwords for other accounts if they use the same password for their Dell.com account. Dell will continue to invest in its information technology networks and security to detect and prevent the risk of unauthorized activity,” the statement read.

