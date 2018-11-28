El Reno man facing first-degree manslaughter charge in connection to man’s death

EL RENO, Okla – An Oklahoma man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an El Reno man’s death.

It all started when officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Stone Glen Dr. in El Reno on Sunday, Oct. 28 following a call about an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Matthew Little Elk unresponsive in the home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Little Elk died from a subdural hematoma caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators determined that Little Elk likely died as a result of an altercation that had occurred.

Earlier this month, police arrested 26-year-old Dylan Elledge on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter in connection to Little Elk's death.

According to online court records, Elledge has been charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter in connection to Little Elk's death.

A preliminary hearing conference has been scheduled for Dec. 19.