Firefighters extinguish blaze at home in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The cause of a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City is under investigation.

Fire crews say just after 2 a.m., a woman and her four kids were inside the home in a bedroom watching TV when she smelled smoke. When she realized smoke was coming from under the door, she got her kids out of the house and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Firefighters say the blaze may have started on the countertops in the kitchen and they were able to put the flames out quickly.

They say the woman does not know how the fire started, so they are investigating.

So far, they have not estimated how much damage the fire caused, but there is a substantial amount of damage in the kitchen.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

There were no reports of any injuries.