Former behavioral health counselor sentenced for Medicaid fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former behavioral health counselor has been sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of Medicaid fraud.

Last year, a federal grand jury charged 61-year-old Samuel Okere with 224 counts of Medicaid fraud.

The initial investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma found Okere defrauded the Oklahoma Health Care Authority through false claims for behavioral health counseling while he was a licensed professional counselor and owner of New Life Counseling Services.

In April, Okere pleaded guilty to health care fraud, and paid $141,545 in restitution to the Medicaid system as part of his plea agreement.

“Samuel Okere took advantage of the system that some of the most vulnerable in our society rely on for health care services,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I applaud the attorneys in my office, as well as Mr. Troester for working together across agency lines to hold this individual accountable. My office remains dedicated to partnering with local, state and federal agencies to combat this kind of fraud.”