Former Oklahoma teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student reaches plea deal

DAVIS, Okla. – A former Oklahoma high school teacher who was arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual communication with a student last year reached a plea deal with prosecutors and will avoid jail time.

Last year, police began investigating the allegations about an inappropriate relationship between a Davis High School teacher and student.

Court records show a Cassandra Renae White, 35, and a then 16-year-old boy, filed for a marriage license in Cleveland County on December 13, 2017, which was signed off by the teen’s father. A 16-year-old can be married with parental consent.

The next day, White was no longer employed by the Davis Public Schools.

Under Oklahoma law, a person can be charged with rape if a victim, between 16-20 years old, has a sexual relationship with a teacher, at least 18-years-old, and that teacher is employed by the same school system where the student is enrolled.

According to KXII, on Tuesday, District Attorney Craig Ladd said his office made the deal with White at the request of the 16-year-old victim and his family.

In exchange for pleading guilty to four counts of felony computer crimes, the state dropped its solicitation case against White.

Under part of the deal, she will spend the next 10 years on probation, surrender her teaching license, undergo psychological treatment and serve 200 hours of community service.