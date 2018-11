YUKON, Okla. – It isn’t even December yet, but city leaders say a Grinch has already targeted a Christmas display in Yukon.

City officials in Yukon say the city’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display was vandalized during the holiday weekend. Some of the displays were broken, wires were cut and cords were unplugged.

At this point, crews are working to repair the damage.

If you see any suspicious activity in the park, call the city’s non-emergency number at (405) 354-2553.