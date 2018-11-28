“He took down everything,” Driver crashes car into metro home, arrested for drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a quiet, early morning in the neighborhood near NE 50th and Martin Luther King Boulevard until a man drove his car through a house causing extensive damage.

"Yeah, it was real loud. A matter of fact it woke me up,” said Jesse Brown.

Jesse Brown and his family live a few doors down from the commotion that startled them awake around midnight Wednesday.

"I looked out my grandmother's window and I saw a car in my neighbor's house,” Alyia Brown said.

A gray Pontiac had crashed into an elderly woman's home.

"About two minutes later, the dude tried to climb out the window and he fell and hit the ground, and he didn't move,” Alyia said.

That's when Alyia called 911 and rushed to help the driver.

Alyia also says a white van pulled up and a group of men yelled out the driver’s name before taking off.

"I thought, what if something's wrong with him. Like, if he's having a seizure or he has a disability and other people are over there, too, and just kind of looking at him and not helping him," she said.

The driver, now identified as 35-year-old Steven Smith, was transported to the hospital to be checked out. He was later arrested on several charges including DUI and transporting an open container of beer.

Bobby Jones knows Smith and says he lives less than two blocks away.

"He's real open to the Lord now and was trying to change his life, and he just got around the wrong crew,” Jones said.

Luckily, the homeowner wasn't injured, but it did cause more than $15,000 in damage.

"That woman could have been in the front room. I don't know how far he went on in there, but it looks like he took down the post. Took down the front door. He took down everything," Jones said.