Man taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into NE Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who police say was in an “altered mental state” crashed a car into a NE Oklahoma City home.

Emergency and repair crews responded to the scene near NE 50th and MLK around midnight Wednesday.

Police say the woman was sleeping when the man drove through the front of the home.

Crews tell News 4 the woman is lucky to be alive. She was not injured.

The incident caused about $15,000 in damages.

The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials are still investigating.