“My heart sank,” Oklahoma family loses nearly everything in house fire

DICKSON, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is picking up the pieces after they lost nearly everything in a house fire.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, Dickson resident Robert Stidham was in Ardmore when he got a phone call that no one would ever want to receive – his house was on fire.

“By the time they told me that, I was already in my car going down the road, speeding,” Stidham said. “[I was] trying to get here as fast possible. As I came over the hill, all I could see was flames and my heart sank.”

Stidham’s wife and three sons, ages six, four and two were able to escape the burning home uninjured.

However, the family lost nearly everything, including Christmas gifts.

Stidham says he’s just thankful his family is OK.

“I mean everything here can be replaced,” Stidham told KXII. “My family can’t.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The community has donated clothes and shoes to help the family.