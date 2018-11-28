× OKC Zoo, Gayla Peevey celebrating 65th anniversary of “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” with sing-along event

OKLAHOMA CITY – This year marks the 65th anniversary of the popular holiday song, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

To celebrate, the Oklahoma City Zoo is bringing the singer of the song, Gayla Peevey, back to the zoo for a live performance.

Recorded in 1953, by Peevey, an Oklahoma City native, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” was inspiration for getting the OKC Zoo its first hippopotamus.

Peevey will also share some of her childhood memories of Oklahoma City, the Zoo and her global connection to the “hippo” song.

This sing-along event is free for all ages and will be held Thursday, November 29, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Seating is limited and first-come, first-serve. Zoo admission not required to participate.

Guests can park and enter through the education center located at the east end of the Zoo’s parking lot. The auditorium will be open by 10:30 a.m. for seating.

Click here for more information on the event.