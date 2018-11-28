Oklahoma community rallying around girls after mother killed in crash

CALERA, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is coming together to support two girls who were seriously injured in a wreck that claimed their mother’s life.

In late October, Calera police were called to an accident involving an SUV and semi-truck near Main St. and Hwy 69. Investigators say an SUV was trying to cross the intersection when it was hit by a southbound semi-truck.

“And they were breaking the back glass, and then a nurse was climbing in through the back and we saw a little girl in the back, a little girl in the front, and then a mom in the front laying over the little girl,” Taylor Shives said. “Two men grabbed the back door and just ripped it off. And then my mom just sat there holding her hand.”

KXII says 9-year-old Rameigh and 10-year-old Madi Brock were on their way to dance practice when the accident occurred. The girls were seriously injured in the wreck, and their mother, Mindi Brock, was killed.

The girls were flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

Rameigh was released after doctors put plates and screws in her left leg and a cast on her right leg.

Madi is still in the hospital on a feeding tube.

“It was kind of scary seeing somebody hooked up to so many machines and everything, but she is doing really great,” said Erica Cunningham, Mindi Brock’s cousin.

On Tuesday, Calera police and the community came together for a dinner fundraiser to support the girls.

“I know that they will be taken care of because we’re going to make sure of that,” said Calera Police Chief Don Hyde.