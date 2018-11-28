× Oklahoma man arrested after stealing vehicle and leading police on chase, manhunt

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who stole a vehicle and led multiple local law enforcement agencies on a lengthy chase and manhunt has been arrested. It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Yukon area.

“We actually got information from a parent who was right on the scene very early,” said Steve Lessman, the headmaster for Southwest Covenant Schools.

Southwest Covenant Schools was among several Yukon schools on lockdown for over an hour Wednesday morning while multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 47-year-old Lance Sherwood.

“It’s relatively rare, but we’re ready and able to go on lockdown very quickly and easily,” Lessman said.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department officers, Sherwood demanded car keys from a woman he knows and stole her car near N.W. 8th and MacArthur, leading police on a pursuit toward Yukon.

“There wasn’t any panic, just making sure we didn’t have little ones leaving or exiting the building, making sure we weren’t going to let anyone in,” Lessman said.

After a lengthy manhunt, officers found Sherwood near a wooded area near Yukon Parkway and Highway 4 and took him into custody.

“It’s normal. I don’t pay much attention to it,” said Bob Crutchfield, who lives nearby.

Crutchfield told News 4 that he heard the sound of helicopters in the air while he was out for his morning walk. However, he said he wasn’t phased by it because of a nearby neighbor who owns a chopper and often flies over his neighborhood.

“Not worried about it in the least,” Crutchfield said. “I’ll be out tomorrow.”

Back over at Southwest Covenant Schools, they also were not alarmed, just prepared.

“Our main thing is there’s no immediate threat but we’re just taking precaution, just to be careful. The kids, in our culture today, are not overly alarmed in these situations,” Lessman said.

Sherwood was booked into jail on several charges including attempting to elude police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He has spent time in prison in the past for various drug possession and stolen property charges.