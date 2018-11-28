OU’s Kyler Murray named Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma’s two-sport phenom has earned top honors ahead of the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its All-Big 12 Awards and the University of Oklahoma was well represented on the list.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was voted the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year. Murray is OU’s fourth consecutive and eighth overall Offensive Player of the Year.

For the fourth straight year, OU claims the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year!#KylerKnows #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ccbYqVHCia — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 28, 2018

OU kicker Austin Seibert was selected as Special Teams Player of the Year, while Dru Samia was named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley was named one of the Chuck Neinas Coaches of the Year.

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 22-year history of the Big 12 with 43, followed by Kansas State with 33 and Texas with 31.

The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet for a second time this season during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.