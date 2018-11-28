Police investigating theft at Nike Outlet Store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for several people accused of stealing merchandise from the Nike Outlet Store.

On Nov. 15, Oklahoma City police were called to the Outlet Shoppes regarding a reported theft.

According to the police report, employees told investigators that three men walked past the register without paying for several pairs of shoes. As they were walking out of the store, one of the alleged suspects pushed an employee.

Police released surveillance photos of men they would like to speak with in connection with the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.