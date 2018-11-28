× Police: Man allegedly stole Lyft driver’s vehicle, led police on chase and foot pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released new details in what led up to a chase and foot pursuit in Oklahoma City and near Yukon.

Wednesday morning, just after 8 a.m., police received a call for larceny of a motor vehicle, and that the vehicle had just been stolen from the area near SW 59th and Western and was being tracked by GPS.

The victim told police she was able to locate her vehicle in the area near NW 10th and MacArthur and was telling dispatch the direction of travel.

Police chased the suspect which came to an end at the 11000 block of Old Highway 4 when the driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and fled on foot.

A foot pursuit began and the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Lance Sherwood, was eventually taken into custody.

The victim told police she was a Lyft driver and that Sherwood was an acquaintance of hers that she occasionally gives a ride to.

According to a police report, when Sherwood needed a ride Wednesday morning, she told him she would not available until later in the day. She then went back to sleep, and while she was sleeping, Sherwood showed up at her house and was let in by friends.

The police report states Sherwood took her keys that were near the couch she was sleeping on. He then left the residence and that’s when the chase started.

He was taken into custody by Yukon police and booked on complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, various traffic charges and some city warrants.