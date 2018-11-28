× Police on scene of armed robbery at Penn Square Dillard’s

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCPD is on the scene of an armed robbery at the Dillard’s in Penn Square Mall.

They received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday from someone in the parking lot of the Dillard’s.

Police are now looking for two black male suspects, one wearing an orange hoodie and black hat, other man’s clothing description unknown.

One of the suspects allegedly had a gun.

The men took the victim’s wallet and took off in a black car.

No injuries have been reported at this time.