Sooners, Cowboys Earn All-Big 12 Football Honors

The Big 12 announced it’s 2018 season football honors on Wednesday, November 28.

For the fourth straight season an Oklahoma Sooner, Kyler Murray, took home the offensive player of the year award.

Sooner standouts Austin Seibert, special teams player of the year, and Dru Samia, co-offensive lineman of the year, also won individual awards.

Lincoln Riley was named Chuck Neinas co-coach of the year.

Murray, Samia, Seibert as well as Marquise Brown, Grant Calcaterra, Cody Ford and Ben Powers all made first team All-Big 12 for OU.

Oklahoma State was represented on the first team by Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace and Jordan Brailford.

Carson Meier, Bobby Evans, Kenneth Murray and Tre Brown were the Sooners named to the second team.

Jarrell Owens and A.J. Green made the second team from OSU.