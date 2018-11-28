× Surveillance video leads to Oklahoma man’s arrest for lewd acts

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man is facing felony charges after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted a child, which was caught on camera.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Shadoe Michael Blessing was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a child. Blessing is accused of sexually assaulting a girl believed to be about 7-years-old in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

“A woman had a camera set up inside of her residence for when they have somebody to come over and house sit or for some reason be in their home,” said MSgt. Gary Knight ,with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The woman captured one of her grandchildren being sexually assaulted. This was by a person who is an acquaintance of the family. They had permission to be in the home but he simply did not know there was a camera there recording him.”

According to MSgt. Knight, the woman immediately notified police. Investigators interviewed Blessing before he was booked into jail.