OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect is on the run after a morning chase near Yukon.

Oklahoma City police were in a high-speed chase with the suspect Wednesday around 8:15 a.m.

The suspect bailed out of the vehicle near NW 10th and the Kilpatrick Turnpike and took off on foot.

Police are working to find the suspect.

It is unknown what led up to the incident, and authorities are still investigating.