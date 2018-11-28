This Norman business started out selling office supplies but toys have been taking over ever since.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA -- If you want to know anything about toys you should ask someone who's been testing them her whole life.

"I grew up in this store and now I have 5 kids of my own," says Jill Hunt

Jill's parents started with an office supply store.

Her mom was a teacher so they sold some educational stuff, but over the years toys took over more and more space.

"Toys have slowly taken over," echoes Hunt.

Copelin's is still a place to pick up paper but it doesn't take Jill long at a play table to admit she's happy to work at what is now Oklahoma's largest independent toy store. It's the most fun that you could ever have."

"I love it," she says. "Even on your worst day you're still working in a toy store.

Over a lifetime of toy testing and careful watching, Hunt and co-workers took possession of a keen sense of what kids like.

Top of the list this year: Slime.

"It's very gooey and the kids love it," she says.

Parents hate it, but the gross stuff, and especially Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty, is 'the bomb'.

Jill says,"It's more like Silly Putty but better,"

Moving right along, there's a reason she devoted 60 feet of shelf space to Legos.

"We can hardly keep anything Harry Potter in stock right now," she says.

Another hot item this year is a do it yourself Ninja Warrior set up for kids and fans of the show.

Hunt points out, "You can build it anywhere."

It's been almost ten years since Copelin's bought out Kidoodles Toy Zone in Norman.

Customers and owners know it's hard not to play in here.

We found the doll house strangely fascinating.

We had to try the giant hula hoop too, but suggest a wider aisle for the task.

Cars are cool but a little girl in the store had the right idea.

How about a Rody?

The largest of these toys has a 500 pound weight limit, which is perfect for me.

Ordering toys online may be convenient but it's not as fun.

Toy stores themselves remain the best of shopping experiences, whether you bring something home or not.

For more information on the Copelin family business go to http://www.copelins.com