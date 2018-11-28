Tulsa police searching for man accused of groping women near park

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who is accused of groping women near an Oklahoma park.

Police tell FOX 23 that two of the three incidents occurred on Nov. 5 between 9:50 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. around 51st and Yale in Tulsa.

Investigators say a man approached two females in a parking lot and touched them inappropriately.

The third incident happened Nov. 26 around 1:50 p.m. near the LaFortune Community Center.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-9168.