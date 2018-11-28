Yukon boy raising awareness, asking for donations for Yukon Animal Shelter instead of presents for his birthday 

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon boy with a big heart and his family are teaming up with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office for his birthday, but he’s not asking for presents this year.

Instead, Rason Bentley is raising awareness and gathering supplies for homeless dogs in the Yukon community.

For his birthday, all he has asked for is donations to the Yukon Animal Shelter of food, toys and blankets.

“My son, Rason has autism. He doesn’t have many friends but what he does have, is an enormous amount of love for dogs! He visits the animal shelter often just to show the “homeless” dogs love! This year for his birthday he is asking for donations of food, blankets and toys to donate to the Yukon animal shelter! We would be forever grateful of any donation you make! Help his dream come true!” said Rason’s mom, Ashlee, on Facebook.

Rason’s birthday is December 19, and the family is hoping to have everything ready by December 18.

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office in El Reno at 208 W Rogers before Dec 18 and they will deliver them to Rason on his birthday.