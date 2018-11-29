4 Our Vets: Benefits for employers who hire Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Employers may be able to receive additional benefits for hiring Oklahoma veterans, but many are missing out.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs says there are several benefits that employers can receive for hiring veterans, but those employers need to act fast.

WOTC is a tax credit that is offered as an employer incentive to hire veterans by reducing the federal tax liability of private and for-profit employers.

Companies need to fill out IRS form 8850 with the veteran and then submit it to OESC within 28 days after the veteran’s first day of work. Forms can be obtained on the OESC or ODVA website.

Applications can be submitted online, but original signatures are required.

Employers can call the program manager directly at (405) 557-7128. There is also a dedicated email address for female veterans to inquire about state and federal benefits and services at okwomenvets@odva.ok.gov.