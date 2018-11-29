$5,000 reward offered for information in Idabel murder case

IDABEL, Okla. – Authorities in Idabel are seeking the public’s help in a murder investigation.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 19, Lessie Dever’s body was found in the front yard of a home in the 1300 block of S.W. Jackson St. in Idabel.

Investigators say Dever was shot to death.

OSBI agents have conducted numerous interviews, but say there are still community members who could identify the suspect and witnesses that have not come forward to speak with investigators.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dever’s killer.

If you have information on the case, call the OSBI Tipline at 1-800-522-8017.