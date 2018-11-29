Barnes & Noble collecting book donations for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Backpack Program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Barnes & Noble is collecting book donations to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Backpack Program.

The backpack program provides kid-friendly, nutritious food to elementary school children.

In 2017, Barnes & Noble collected more than 1,500 books through the drive. All books will be included in the backpacks of students at several Oklahoma City metro elementary schools.

Barnes & Noble located at 13800 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City will be collecting the donations through December 25.