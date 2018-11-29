× Customer demands reimbursement after getting stood up by extended warranty company

OKLAHOMA CITY – Glenda Bray’s laughing now, but the other day she was not playing around.

She said, “I was real fed up.”

She was fed up over her flat tire and she says getting stood up by roadside assistance.

“I just saw them on TV,” she said. “They were advertising.”

Glenda purchased an extended warranty for her ’07 van and thought it was from Toco Warranty Corporation.

She saw their ad one day on TV.

Turns out Toco Warranty is only the marketing company.

Glenda’s actual contract belongs to Warrantech Automotive of Florida.

So,when her van got a flat she had to call a third company, Nation Safe Drivers, for help.

It’s all so confusing, but also perfectly legal, and right there spelled out in the fine print of Glenda’s agreement.

“We ran our traps at the department and made sure this is a licensed company, a legitimate company and doesn’t seem to be one we really have a problem with,” he said.

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Buddy Combs says Warrantech & Nation Safe Drivers both have their Oklahoma license and Toco Warranty doesn’t need one, since they’re not a guarantor and only sell the contracts.

Glenda was happy with the service, that is until she says the third company, Nation Safe, tried to charge her for service she pays monthly for.

“She said, ‘Well Ms. Bray you called and cancelled the service.’ I said, ‘No baby, I didn’t call to cancel because I have no one to fix my flat.”

The In Your Corner bottom line, go over the service contract with a fine tooth comb before you sign it, since some extended warranties could come with maintenance requirements, a deductible, or hidden costs.

“We just want to make sure people go into these things with their eyes wide open, that they understand what’s going to be covered, what’s not going to be covered,” Combs said.

Glenda’s eyes are wide open now.

She’s already cancelled her extended warranty.

A neighbor felt bad for her and changed her tire for free.

“They’re going to lose customers. Scott says they lost you. Glenda says yes they did.

A Toco Warranty spokesperson said they were unaware of Glenda’s complaint until our team notified them and immediately reached out to her.

While they don’t administer the roadside service, they have credited her account for a monthly payment.

Nation Safe Roadside is also working to get hold of Glenda.

If you’re thinking about buying an extended warranty, the Oklahoma Insurance Department is a great resource for anyone needing help or to verify a license.

Before you agree to a service contract, make sure to do your due diligence.